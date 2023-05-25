Thai-Malaysia border trade slows amid political uncertainty

Many Malaysian businesspeople are taking a wait-and-see approach to possible changes in government policy following the May 14 general election in Thailand, said Sitthiphong Sitthiphatprapha, president of the Hat Yai Songkhla Hotels Association.

The Sadao border checkpoint in the southern province of Songkhla has seen a decline in border trade and the number of tourists from Malaysia, according to Sitthiphong.

Sitthiphong said on Thursday that the Malaysian businesspeople that he met expressed their wish to see changes to made by Thailand’s new government regarding bilateral border trade, including more clarity about the proposed tourist tax.

The Malaysians were also waiting for clear Thai policies regarding tourism and economic development, according to Sitthiphong.