Dengue fever cases expected to soar as Thailand’s rainy season begins

Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong, DDC director-general, said on Friday that in comparison, last year only saw 2,942 dengue fever patients.

Five provinces have reported the highest number of dengue fever patients this year, namely Nan, Trat, Chumphon, Chanthaburi and Tak.

In response to the spike in patient numbers, Tares said a centre that specifically addresses the dengue fever issue will be established and will work in collaboration with other relevant agencies. The centre will come under his supervision, he added.