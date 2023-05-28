Chadchart seeks unused state land to build lungs for Bangkok

Chadchart Sittipunt said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will work with the central government to take over empty plots belonging to state agencies, including the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT).

He said there is more than 1,000 rai (160 hectares) of unused land in the capital.

The governor was speaking to reporters while planting trees at the Phya Thai Pirom Park in Ratchathewi district on Saturday.