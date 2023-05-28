Chadchart seeks unused state land to build lungs for Bangkok
Bangkok needs more green spaces to tackle pollution, the governor said as he called on state agencies to let him turn their unused land into pocket parks.
Chadchart Sittipunt said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will work with the central government to take over empty plots belonging to state agencies, including the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT).
He said there is more than 1,000 rai (160 hectares) of unused land in the capital.
The governor was speaking to reporters while planting trees at the Phya Thai Pirom Park in Ratchathewi district on Saturday.
Chadchart, who was elected by a landslide last year, has promised to plant a million trees in the capital to provide a filter against fine dust pollution.
The Phya Thai Pirom Park is a classic example of unused land being turned into a park by the BMA. The 10-rai plot in Soi Satsana off Rama VI Road was handed over by EXAT and the BMA has used it to build a sports ground, children’s playground and a park. A small area has also been devoted to herbs, so people can learn about medicinal plants, while the neighbouring canal-side walkway has been improved and more lights installed.
Apart from seeking unused land for state agencies, Chadchart is also calling on the private sector to let the city turn their unused plots into parks. Bangkokians, meanwhile, are advised to plant more trees near their homes to serve as dust filters.