Move Forward and Pheu Thai pledge to tackle rising households debt

Move Forward Party's debt resolution policy is to declare war on informal debt (unlicensed lenders) by allocating a budget of 10 billion baht for debt restructuring (refinancing). The government will intervene as a host in resolving the non-systemic debt problem.

The implementation of these measures will involve the Office of the Prime Minister, the National Police Bureau, the Office of the Attorney General, the Revenue Department, and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in negotiating with the creditors to restructure the debt in order to assist debtors to pay off their debts.

For occupational groups with high debt problems, such as government teachers, there will be a new debt restructuring plan that consolidates debts from financial institutions and teachers' cooperatives into a single debt. Individual teachers' debt information will be disclosed to commercial banks to assess the risk of granting loans beyond the teachers' repayment capacity. A ceiling will be set on salary deductions, not exceeding 70% of monthly income, and loan interest rates will be reduced if teachers have a good repayment history.

As for debtors who owe money to state financial institutions, measures will be implemented to assist those with a good repayment history. If they have made timely payments for more than 12 installments, their interest rates will be reduced by 10%. The government will provide budgetary support to compensate for the interest rate reduction.