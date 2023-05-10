Debt-ridden Thais unmoved by campaign promises as election nears

With one in every three Thais in debt, the problem has become a key issue in a May 14 general election and all major parties have promised wage increases or debt moratoriums, along with guarantee-free loans and handouts.

However, not everyone is convinced that these campaign promises would make their lives change for the better.

"It's like they lay out all these alluring traps but in the end, it does nothing to help us. Like, the Half-Half Co-Payment Scheme. Vendors were happy, we were happy. But today, vendors are being taxed even when they haven't even fully regained their income. It's like they planned this to kill us again," Kavita said, referring to a subsidy scheme undertaken by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha's government.

The Half-Half Co-Payment Scheme was launched last year as part of a cost-of-living subsidy program to help stimulate the economy, in which the government helps to pay 50 % of people's purchases from small shops and eateries.

Achin Chunglog, president of the Foundation for Debtors' Rights Reform, who helps people across the country with debt rehabilitation said there is a recurring pattern in which people entrap themselves in debt cycles.

"Apart from the unforeseeable crisis, Thais lack the knowledge and wit in managing their finances. As they sign up for the loans, they do not read the contract and don't know what the legal implications are," said Achin, who has overseen around 3,000 cases in her 15-year career.

President of University of The Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC), Thanavath Phonvichai, said the nation's household debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio stood at 86% but expects the situation to improve.

"The high household debt rate means that it won't be easy to lay out future policies to stimulate consumption because people are busy paying off debts and asking the bank for loans," Thanavath told Reuters. "However, looking at the number, we forecast that things will get better because the household debt to GDP ratio was at 90 % from the time of Covid, since 2020, until now."

The numbers remained a cause for concern for the central bank. In February, it said household debt levels should be brought to below 80% of the GDP to help reduce economic and financial risks.

The debt binge starts early for many Thais and lasts through their lifetime, data showed. Some 58% of people aged between 25 to 29 years are already in debt, and a quarter of those aged over 60 years still have outstanding loans, averaging over 400,000 baht ($12,000), central bank data showed.

In all, around 30% of those with credit cards or personal loans in Thailand have a combined debt of 10 to 25 times their income, double that of international standards, according to the central bank.

Extravagant election promises made by political parties could worsen the situation, analysts said. Excluding overlapping policies, poll promises by nine major parties analysed in February could amount to 3.14 trillion baht ($92.52 billion), only slightly below the country's annual budget of 3.18 trillion baht, the Thailand Development Research Institute think-tank estimated.

