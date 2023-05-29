Fat and lucky – Shifu proves cats have 9 lives after surviving a 6-storey fall

The car’s owner, who goes by the handle Apiwat Toyothaka on Facebook, posted a message on Saturday saying the condo’s management informed him that a cat had fallen on his car and smashed the back windscreen.

Apiwat, who also owns a cat, said he could not be angry when he saw the frightened cat’s face. The feline was hiding under the car after jumping out of the big hole his landing created on the back windscreen.

The story was picked up by several news websites and television stations.