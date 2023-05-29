Fat and lucky – Shifu proves cats have 9 lives after surviving a 6-storey fall
A fat tomcat proved that cats indeed have nine lives when he survived a six-storey fall by landing on a car below and shattering its back windscreen.
The car’s owner, who goes by the handle Apiwat Toyothaka on Facebook, posted a message on Saturday saying the condo’s management informed him that a cat had fallen on his car and smashed the back windscreen.
Apiwat, who also owns a cat, said he could not be angry when he saw the frightened cat’s face. The feline was hiding under the car after jumping out of the big hole his landing created on the back windscreen.
The story was picked up by several news websites and television stations.
Security camera footage shows 8-kilogram-heavy Shifu, named after Master Shifu in the “Kung Fu Panda” films, hanging briefly from the balcony on the sixth floor before falling.
During the fall, Shifu briefly hits the third-floor balcony before landing on the back windshield of Apiwat’s car.
Apiwat said X-rays have not revealed any broken bones, and Shifu only lost two claws. He also quoted Shifu’s unnamed owner as saying the cat was eating well and has no problems discharging waste.
Thanakorn Jongjaemfah, the manager of the condo located in Soi Sathupradit 49, said this is the very reason why residents are prohibited from raising pets.
He said the cat’s owner has been fined 1,000 baht and she has promised to move him to her relative’s home once she is sure he has not sustained injuries. Thanakorn said the cat’s owner claims the cat ran out to the balcony when she opened the door and slipped and fell.
Damages to the car, meanwhile, have been covered by the insurance firm and there is no bad feeling between Apiwat and the cat’s owner.