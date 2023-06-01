Plenty of plaudits as Nation TV celebrates 23 years on the air
Through the many obstacles that Thai media has faced down the years, Nation TV has stood like a pillar, holding its ground as a media outlet that has a strong presence, especially in economic and political news, contributing to the creation of a fair and knowledgeable society.
Thursday was another proud day in its history as Nation TV marked 23 years of uninterrupted broadcasting excellence. With unwavering commitment, it has assumed the role of "The Watchdog of Thailand”, championing truth, integrity, and transparency.
As a steadfast advocate for the country’s best interests, it has played a pivotal role in shaping a fair and enlightened society, empowering citizens with knowledge, fostering critical thinking, and facilitating informed discussions on vital issues.
Through its diverse programming, insightful news coverage, and thought-provoking content, Nation TV has become a trusted companion, enlightening minds, nurturing intellectual curiosity, and inspiring positive change.
With every passing year, it remains dedicated to its mission, steadfastly contributing to the formation of an informed, compassionate, and equitable Thailand for generations to come.
Many public figures, including business and political leaders joined The Nation to celebrate Nation TV’s 23rd birthday.
Chadatip Chutrakul, the CEO of Siam Piwat Group, said: “On behalf of Siam Piwat Group, the owner of Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery and also Icon Siam, I would like to congratulate Nation TV on the 23rd anniversary. This media has been with us for so long and also represents the truth and whatever is in our national interest. So I wish all the very best for the business and for all executives and employees to have the courage and also be determined to give us the truth and the very best of whatever happens in Thailand.”
Varawut ‘Top’ Silpa-archa, leader of the Chartthaipattana Party, said: “Today is the 23rd birthday of Nation TV and going on to the 24th. Chartthaipattana Party would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to everyone, from the board of directors to every single journalist and everyone at Nation TV for bringing us all the news and information and for being the window to Thailand for the entire world. Moving on to next year, I’d like to see the success of the Nation Group and make sure that each and every single step from now on is a strong, mighty and useful step for the people of Thailand and the world.”
Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Board of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, said: “Congratulations on the 23rd anniversary of Nation TV. On behalf of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and also the Board of Trade of Thailand, we wish you success and become very beneficial to Thailand.”
A year older, Nation TV has reiterated its unwavering commitment to delivering reliable and truthful news to the public. The channel said it takes immense pride in the privilege of sharing positive stories and unbiased information, ensuring that the audience is well-informed and enlightened.