Plenty of plaudits as Nation TV celebrates 23 years on the air

Varawut ‘Top’ Silpa-archa, leader of the Chartthaipattana Party, said: “Today is the 23rd birthday of Nation TV and going on to the 24th. Chartthaipattana Party would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to everyone, from the board of directors to every single journalist and everyone at Nation TV for bringing us all the news and information and for being the window to Thailand for the entire world. Moving on to next year, I’d like to see the success of the Nation Group and make sure that each and every single step from now on is a strong, mighty and useful step for the people of Thailand and the world.”

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Board of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, said: “Congratulations on the 23rd anniversary of Nation TV. On behalf of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and also the Board of Trade of Thailand, we wish you success and become very beneficial to Thailand.”

A year older, Nation TV has reiterated its unwavering commitment to delivering reliable and truthful news to the public. The channel said it takes immense pride in the privilege of sharing positive stories and unbiased information, ensuring that the audience is well-informed and enlightened.