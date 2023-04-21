UK Embassy invites Nation Group to Bangkok celebration of King Charles’ coronation

UK ambassador Mark Gooding will host the dinner celebration at Four Seasons Hotel on May 10.

Benjamin Siritantitham, head of communications at the embassy, met with Nation Group executives to present invitations to the event. He was greeted by group CEO Shine Bunnag, group executive vice president Baakbun Boonlert, group executive editor Weerasak Phongaksorn, and Thansettakij executive editor Thikhamporn Srichan.

Benjamin explained the May 10 dinner event will evoke the celebratory atmosphere in the four nations that comprise the United Kingdom – Britain, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The menu will feature classic British dishes as well as foods from other Commonwealth cultures in Africa and South Asia. It will also include vegetarian dishes, which are a favourite of King Charles.

Decor at the venue will have a springtime theme, with floral walls to represent the beginning of a new reign, Benjamin added.

Around 2,000 participants are expected to join the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, significantly lower than the 8,000 who attended the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles’ mother, in 1953. The modest size of his coronation is reportedly in line with King Charles’ desire to adapt the ceremony for modern times.

The coronation will be followed by a concert at Windsor Castle on May 7. World-famous artists including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, and Take That will perform to celebrate the four countries, their communities, and the Commonwealth.