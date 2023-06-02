Vehicle registration goes digital

The aim is to reduce steps, increase convenience and efficiency, and enhance citizen satisfaction, Government deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said yesterday, adding that the Department of Land Transport (DLT) is an agency extensively used by the public, especially for booking vehicle registration numbers through the internet system at the Car Registration Number Reservation website, https://reserve.dlt.go.th/reserve/.

Vehicle owners must download the ThaID application on iOS or Android systems to register for the digital identity verification and authentication system provided by the Interior Ministry’s Department of Provincial Administration. They can then register by taking photos of their national identification card and their faces through the app.

In place since the beginning of the year, the DOPA-Digital ID digital identity verification and authentication system is regarded as a crucial foundational structure that connects identity verification from all sectors together, replacing the previous system. It creates a new dimension for conducting transactions in the public and private sectors that are convenient, fast, and significantly more secure. It also reduces the risk of forged documents being used, which had occurred in the identity verification process of the previous system, Ratchada added.