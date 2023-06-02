City launches 2nd Bangkok Health Market to improve services, communication

“Bangkok Health Market aims to educate people about healthcare methods using modern innovation, and maximise access to public health services by improving communications to target groups,” said deputy governor Tavida Kamolvej as she opened the market on Thursday.

“The city has been deploying health units at the community level to teach people about basic healthcare as well as perform health screening to reduce crowding at local hospitals,” she said, adding: “The goal is to promote health understanding to prevent people from getting sick, which is the best strategy against any disease.”

Tavida said that an exhibition at the health market also highlighted how the public health system in the city works, steps in receiving treatments at medical units at different levels, and where people should seek medical attention based on their symptoms.

“Primary patients are encouraged to see doctors and health volunteers at local clinics first. This way the hospitals will not become overcrowded,” she said, adding that under the city’s hospital zoning project, each hospital will act as zone manager or system manager, providing guidance to local health units, clinics, and pharmacies to ensure the best possible healthcare for the patients.