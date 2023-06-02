Branching out: The Mall Group donates trees to mark World Environment Day

City governor Chadchart Sittipunt presided over the handover ceremony on Thursday at Benchasiri Park in Khlong Toei district.

He also joined The Mall’s executives in planting Mahaprom Rachinee trees, a new species of tree in the custard apple family discovered in Mae Hong Son province. The plant was given the official name of Mitrephora Sirikitiae to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit on the occasion of her 72nd birthday on August 12, 2004.

The Mall Group said to mark the World Environment Day on June 5, the company continued its commitment of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emission by donating 100,000 trees to the BMA under the city’s One Million Trees project.

As the name implies, the One Million Trees project is aiming to plant 1 million trees to increase oxygen and absorb greenhouse gases and air pollution, especially PM2.5 fine dust, in the city. More than 300,000 trees have been planted already, and the city now hopes to expand its target to 2 million trees over the next four years, Chadchart said.

Half of the 100,000 donated perennials will be distributed to 50 district offices, which will each receive 1,000 saplings to plant in their areas. The other half will be given to the general public visiting any branch of The Mall and The Mall Lifestore, The Emporium, The Emquartier, and Siam Paragon shopping malls on the first weekend of every month from now until December 3, or while supply lasts.