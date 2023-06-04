Big Data Institute aims to give policymakers, CEOs a broader view

The agency’s president, Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, said the Royal Gazette announced the establishment of the institute on Friday, saying its aim is to promote the use of big data by government agencies and the private sector.

‘Big data’ refers to sets of data that are too massive and complex to be processed with traditional data management tools.

It will be important for developing the country's economy and society as it helps government agencies and companies integrate disparate data to solve constraints and improve operational efficiency, Nuttapon said.