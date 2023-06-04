Big Data Institute aims to give policymakers, CEOs a broader view
The Big Data Institute has been established in Thailand to promote the use of big data to develop the country’s economy and society, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency said on Sunday.
The agency’s president, Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, said the Royal Gazette announced the establishment of the institute on Friday, saying its aim is to promote the use of big data by government agencies and the private sector.
‘Big data’ refers to sets of data that are too massive and complex to be processed with traditional data management tools.
It will be important for developing the country's economy and society as it helps government agencies and companies integrate disparate data to solve constraints and improve operational efficiency, Nuttapon said.
Nuttapon said big data can be useful for developing both social and economic policies.
He said his agency has launched more than 100 projects related to big data, including the development of platforms that gather data related to health, travel, youth, and Covid-19.
The institute "will be an important force for enhancing the country's economy and society", he said, adding that using big data is considered a national priority.
Nuttapon said the Big Data Institute will:
1. Prepare strategies to promote the use of big data to develop the economy and society.
2. Encourage governmental and private agencies to tap the benefits of big data.
3. Provide big data analysis and advice derived from it to government and private agencies.
4. Encourage governmental and private agencies to create innovations and technologies related to big data to increase Thailand’s ability to analyse and integrate big data.
5. Promote the establishment of businesses related to big data analysis and utilisation.
6. Develop personnel who can conduct big data analysis.
7. Perform other tasks related to big data development in line with laws or requests from the Cabinet.
The institute can also directly ask the Cabinet for support from government agencies, Nuttapon added.