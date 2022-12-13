Thailand eyes national big data institute to help with development

She said GBDi was set up in July 2019 and gave birth to more than 2,300 information technology personnel and oversaw 104 projects over the past three years. It was also in charge of a platform for the exchange of medical data among hospitals during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Since the timeline for GBDi has expired, DES Ministry has proposed that it be turned into a national big data institute,” she said.

The new institute would be responsible for providing big data analysis for government and private agencies, she said.

This move also matches the government’s Thailand 4.0 scheme and the 20-year national strategy, Tipanan added.

“The national big data institute established under this law will be the central agency driving, analysing and integrating the country’s big data,” she said.