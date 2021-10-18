Thai Startup “Fourgle” Secures Seed Funding, will Launch at Year’s End

Thai startup, “Fourgle”, has underscored its potential by securing seed funding of USD 1 million to further the development of its innovative community platform. Connecting influencers, entrepreneurs and brands with the same interests, Fourgle will launch its flagship community CookKlick, a cooking and baking community, this year.
Dr. Anuchit Anuchitanukul, CEO and founder of Fourgle (Thailand) Co., Ltd., shared that, “We began developing Fourgle in early 2021 using our core big data and machine-learning technologies to create a vertical social community. The application has been well received to date and we have secured USD 1 million seed funding from angel investors, valuing the company at 400 million baht.”
“The impact of Covid-19 has caused a change in consumer behaviour. People increasingly communicate and share their stories and experiences online,” commented Dr. Anuchit. “People have created online spaces to exchange thoughts and ideas, which has led to the creation of more online communities. We have noticed that information in these communities is in depth and shared in detail. We see that lots of this content is valuable, divergent and can influence lifestyles and businesses. This can be used to propel decision-making, establish trends, create greater understanding, provide knowledge, help with branding and stimulate related-businesses.”
Fourgle is a vertical social community platform that offers a safe space for sharing data as well as for gathering information about specific interests. Apart from enabling people to connect with the world through a variety of in-app features, the platform also allows users to exchange ideas and links users to new experiences as they can easily search for related information or stories aligned with their interests. Above all, users can monetize the content they create in these communities.
The Fourgle application will kick-off with a community for those who love food and baking called CookKlick. Through inquiries and topic-specific information, as well as providing a space for idea exchange, a knowledge source and recipes, CookKlick will act as an intermediary bringing the community closer together. CookKlick will enable users to share information, create content and access news updates. From amateur reviewers to influencers, entrepreneurs and brands, CookKlick will be a channel for connecting people with the same passions.
Fourgle will launch the Fourgle application in December of 2021 and future expansion plans include creating more and different communities.
Fourgle sees community platforms as an opportunity to meet the needs of the New Gen lifestyle as well as supporting business groups that are seeking a more secure way of sharing reliable information with communities. The development of the Fourgle platform is a collaboration between influencers of these communities and the Fourgle founder team, who are experienced in founding startups in both Thailand and Silicon Valley.
“We are determined to make Fourgle an extremely useful and practical platform and aim to raise Series A funding by the end of 2022 to further advance the platform’s potential and expand its services abroad,” added Dr. Anuchit.
Published : October 18, 2021
