Thai Startup “Fourgle” Secures Seed Funding, will Launch at Year’s End

Thai startup, “Fourgle”, has underscored its potential by securing seed funding of USD 1 million to further the development of its innovative community platform. Connecting influencers, entrepreneurs and brands with the same interests, Fourgle will launch its flagship community CookKlick, a cooking and baking community, this year.

Dr. Anuchit Anuchitanukul, CEO and founder of Fourgle (Thailand) Co., Ltd., shared that, “We began developing Fourgle in early 2021 using our core big data and machine-learning technologies to create a vertical social community. The application has been well received to date and we have secured USD 1 million seed funding from angel investors, valuing the company at 400 million baht.”

“The impact of Covid-19 has caused a change in consumer behaviour. People increasingly communicate and share their stories and experiences online,” commented Dr. Anuchit. “People have created online spaces to exchange thoughts and ideas, which has led to the creation of more online communities. We have noticed that information in these communities is in depth and shared in detail. We see that lots of this content is valuable, divergent and can influence lifestyles and businesses. This can be used to propel decision-making, establish trends, create greater understanding, provide knowledge, help with branding and stimulate related-businesses.”