Drought silences rumble of Tak’s highest Thi Lor Su waterfall
The lack of rainfall in the northern Tak province is now affecting its waterfalls, especially its largest one in the Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary.
To mitigate the drought and ensure there is enough water for downstream villages, locals have chosen to build a check dam at the Tee Neuk Pu Cave, which feeds the Thi Lor Su waterfall.
Besides feeding the 300-metre-high limestone waterfall, the cave is also a water source for Ban Klo Tho village.
The village headman Yuttapol Chiewchan said on Monday that the drought this year has been very severe.
The Thi Lor Su waterfall is in the Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary, a Unesco World Heritage site, which links with the Thung Yai Naresuan and Huay Kha Kaeng Reserves, as well as Khlong Lan and Mae Wong National Parks.
The waterfall is a rumbling stream of water flowing from Huay Cot Thuot through the creek that flows through the steep cliffs.
There are plenty of other waterfalls in the area, including Lor Jor, Rainbow, Pa Charearn and Lor Lei waterfalls.