Drought silences rumble of Tak’s highest Thi Lor Su waterfall

The village headman Yuttapol Chiewchan said on Monday that the drought this year has been very severe.

The Thi Lor Su waterfall is in the Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary, a Unesco World Heritage site, which links with the Thung Yai Naresuan and Huay Kha Kaeng Reserves, as well as Khlong Lan and Mae Wong National Parks.

The waterfall is a rumbling stream of water flowing from Huay Cot Thuot through the creek that flows through the steep cliffs.