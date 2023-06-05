Karen BGF threatens to close Thai-Myanmar bridges as power cut to casino town

The Karen BGF has prepared backup electricity to replace the Thai supply, he said. However, he expects residents of Shwe Kokko to be affected by the electricity suspension after two or three days.

He said provincial police, soldiers and security officials are preparing to deal with an influx of Myanmar people and foreign workers after supplies are cut.

Myanmar people arriving at the border would be asked to return to their country while foreigners would face legal action, he added.

According to Thai officials in Tak, Thailand will suspend electricity supplies to Shwe Kokko at midnight.

The officials added that soldiers in Mae Sot district have been instructed to ensure safety in the border area, especially around the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridges.