How Thai real estate companies are harnessing celebrity power

“A well-known face does not just boost the brand’s visibility on social media via feeds or clips on platforms like TikTok, but they also attract more views, clicks and visits to the brand’s landing page. This establishes a stronger connection, generates greater interest and boosts overall brand engagement.”

Plus, popular celebrities serve as trendsetters, effectively boosting brand awareness online by sharing experiences. Their advocacy, in turn, inspires likes, shares, comments and the tagging of friends, which breaks through the visibility barriers of brand pages.

Organic content shared by celebrities’ fan clubs further enhances communication and garners even more attention.

“Prime examples are successful celebrities like Billkin and PP who bring with them a passionate fan base,” he said.

He was referring to Thai actor, and singer Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul and actor, model and singer Krit “PP” Amnuaydechkorn.

However, he said, though celebrities boost the brand’s visibility and give it an opportunity to reach a wider audience, they do not necessarily have a direct impact on sales.

Still, he added, they do play a key role in giving the brand better exposure, making it easier for customers to discover it and its offerings, and ultimately boosting its effectiveness.