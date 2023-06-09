Security agency warns southern group against idea of referendum

The 4th Internal Security Operations Forward Command said the group’s actions amounted to a call for self-determination.

It said that politicians, political party members, academics and student networks had participated in the special talk on Tuesday, adding that the group activity on social media was likely a violation of the laws.

“We would like to confirm that the government sector has promoted and supported the rights and liberties for political expression under a democracy among people of all communities and religions,” it said.

“However, the expression should not violate laws and the territorial integrity stipulated in the Constitution under ‘Thailand is one and indivisible Kingdom’.”