Blackpink’s Lisa applauded as mascot for all things Thai

“The premier [General Prayut Chan-o-cha] praised Lisa for her expression of love and pride in being Thai, as well as promoting the country globally,” government spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri said on Saturday.

Lalisa, who is with the Korean K-pop band Blackpink, sparked a new craze for all things Thai after posting a photograph of herself in Ayutthaya wearing a white shirt and a “Sinh” skirt in traditional blue hand-woven fabric.