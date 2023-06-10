Two wildlife poachers arrested, 34 macaques bound for Laos freed, police say

The two suspects were arrested after they arrived by truck at the Klaeng district residence on Friday. They had two macaques in the truck and another 32 were found in cages inside the residence.

District police and officials from the Khao Chi-on Non-Hunting Area said they knew the suspects – Thai national Panuwat Sribua-on, 54, and a 35-year-old Lao male identified as "Tor” – had been hunting macaques.

Police found 30 tranquillizer darts and four plastic pipes in the suspects’ truck.

The macaques were kept in 17 cages inside the residence.

They were taken to Khao Chi-on Non-Hunting Area.