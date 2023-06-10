Global warming is already devastating Thai marine life, marine ecologist warns

He pointed to a coral reef in a protected coastal area of Rayong province, saying it once had been abundant coral and thousands of giant clams.

An increase in water temperature, however, has triggered coral bleaching and only 5% of the coral is still alive, said Thon, a lecturer at Kasetsart University’s Fisheries Faculty.

"There was death everywhere," he wrote, following a recent visit to the reef, which he described as a "graveyard".