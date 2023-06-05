PM2.5, CO2 emissions among Thai Sang Thai’s environmental goals
The Thai Sang Thai Party marked World Environment Day on Monday by pledging to tackle various environmental issues, including climate change and PM2.5 [particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter] pollution.
In order to tackle climate change, Thai Sang Thai will promote the climate change act, said party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan.
She said entrepreneurs should reveal their factories' greenhouse gas emissions, while the government should provide technical knowledge and enforce a carbon tax.
She said Thai Sang Thai, which is part of a coalition expected to form the next government, has prepared measures related to agriculture and traffic to deal with PM2.5 air pollution.
In agriculture, the party will campaign among farmers to use equipment and grow perennial trees to reduce crop burning, she said.
She added that the party would campaign with farmers to carry out wet and dry rice cultivation to reduce methane emissions, which is a component of carbon dioxide (CO2).
To reduce greenhouse gas emissions from traffic jams, she said the party would offer tax relief to entrepreneurs who implement work shifts and work-from-home schemes for their employees.
She added that the party would promote Thailand as an electric vehicle hub to attract foreign trade and investment.
The party would allow people to borrow loans with annual interest rate of not more than 5% to purchase electric motorcycles, she said.
Sudarat promised to offer free solar rooftops to people, in which the government would be responsible for expenses.
The procurement and installation would be carried out by the Provincial Electricity Authority or Metropolitan Electricity Authority, she said.
Electricity-related agencies can borrow loans at a low interest rate from the Energy Conservation Promotion Fund, she said, adding that electricity-related agencies must repay debt to the fund within seven years.
She added that people would be allowed to use 210 units of electricity generated from solar rooftops without charges.