PM2.5, CO2 emissions among Thai Sang Thai’s environmental goals

She said Thai Sang Thai, which is part of a coalition expected to form the next government, has prepared measures related to agriculture and traffic to deal with PM2.5 air pollution.

In agriculture, the party will campaign among farmers to use equipment and grow perennial trees to reduce crop burning, she said.

She added that the party would campaign with farmers to carry out wet and dry rice cultivation to reduce methane emissions, which is a component of carbon dioxide (CO2).

To reduce greenhouse gas emissions from traffic jams, she said the party would offer tax relief to entrepreneurs who implement work shifts and work-from-home schemes for their employees.

She added that the party would promote Thailand as an electric vehicle hub to attract foreign trade and investment.

The party would allow people to borrow loans with annual interest rate of not more than 5% to purchase electric motorcycles, she said.