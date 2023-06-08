Thai exporters urged to look for opportunities in new green trade rules

The main danger of impending environmental regulations on trade for Thai exporters is denying their reality, he told the seminar "Innovation Keeping the World" organised by Nation Group at the Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai.

He said many jurisdictions are implementing environmental trade regulations, such as the European Union (EU), the United States, and Australia.

The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which will collect tax on carbon-intensive imports from January 1, 2026, is an opportunity for Thailand, Keerati said.

CBAM taxes will initially apply to six products: Aluminium, cement, iron and steel, electricity, fertilisers, and hydrogen.

"We should comply with the CBAM because trade competition is high and we are an exporting country ... Thai entrepreneurs will be able to adjust even though it could result in rising costs,” Keerati said.

He said Thai entrepreneurs can prepare themselves for environmental trade regulations by:

1. Using innovations and technologies in production that meet new global trade rules.

2. Preparing data, such as carbon footprint evaluations, material origins and operation traceability, which will show compliance with new environmental rules.

3. Using their alignment with new environmental rules to attract new consumers.