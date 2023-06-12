MRT Yellow Line free ride extends to 22 stations from today
Commuters of the MRT Yellow Line can enjoy a free ride between Samrong and Phawana stations with effect from Monday (June 12), the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) said in a Facebook post.
Bangkok’s elevated MRT Yellow Line monorail is open for a month of free trial rides from June 3 to 30.
The extension on Monday added nine more stations — Phawana, Chokchai 4, Lat Phrao 71, Lat Phrao 83, Mahadthai, Lat Phrao 101, Bang Kapi, Yaek Lam Sali and Sri Kritha — to the previous 13.
The train operation hour also has been extended to between 6am and 8pm to support people's demand for services during rush hours.
Lat Phrao Station, which is linked to the MRT Blue Line, however, is not part of the free ride yet. Currently, work is being finished. It is scheduled to be opened to the public from June 19.
The opening ceremony of Lat Phrao Station will be presided over by caretaker Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The Lat Phrao-Samrong Yellow Line route spans 30.4 kilometres and covers 23 stations. The route starts at the Ratchada-Lat Phrao intersection near the MRT Lat Phrao station and runs along Lat Phrao Road, crosses the Bang Kapi intersection before turning right onto Srinakarin Road. After passing the Srinuch, Srinakarin and Si Thep intersections, the train takes a right turn to Theparak Road before terminating at the Samrong Station at the Sukhumvit intersection.
For more information, contact MRT Yellow Line Call Centre: 0 2617 6111, Line official account: @pinkyellowline, www.ebm.co.th or Yellow Line Official Facebook page.