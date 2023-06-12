MRT Yellow Line free ride extends to 22 stations from today

Bangkok’s elevated MRT Yellow Line monorail is open for a month of free trial rides from June 3 to 30.

The extension on Monday added nine more stations — Phawana, Chokchai 4, Lat Phrao 71, Lat Phrao 83, Mahadthai, Lat Phrao 101, Bang Kapi, Yaek Lam Sali and Sri Kritha — to the previous 13.

The train operation hour also has been extended to between 6am and 8pm to support people's demand for services during rush hours.