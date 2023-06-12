PM pushes ambitious Land Bridge project in South to create trade hub in SE Asia

This includes connecting transportation between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, he added.

This project is intended to further enhance the advantages of Thailand's geographic location in Southeast Asia, which is conducive to transportation and trade. Relevant agencies have been instructed to study and develop the southern Land Bridge project as part of the basic infrastructure development efforts to integrate seamless transportation service between the two seaports in Ranong and Chumphon provinces.

Efficient marine transportation is expected to boost Thailand's economic competitiveness. The prime minister has closely monitored the progress of the project and emphasised the need to be thorough, consider opinions of stakeholders, business operators, investors, and local residents.

The government spokesperson also added that the main infrastructure of the Land Bridge project includes deep-sea ports in Chumphon province on the Gulf of Thailand side and Ranong province on the Andaman Sea side. The connecting route between the two ports spans approximately 90 kilometres and consists of a six-lane expressway and standard gauge railway tracks. The project takes advantage of the country's geographical location as a strategic transportation and trade hub in Southeast Asia.

The Land Bridge project aims to reduce distances and transportation costs, as well as support the growth of other complementary industries, Anucha said.