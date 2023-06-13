Thailand issues dengue warning as cases soar to 3-year high

The Public Health Ministry warns that cases of dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, usually increase between June and August during rainy season before declining in September.

The ministry has advised the public to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using mosquito repellent and sleeping under nets.

Family members should also monitor for symptoms regularly. Initial symptoms are high fever which lasts around 2-7 days, sore muscles, and pain in the eyes.

If family members have any of these symptoms, they should see a doctor immediately, Traisuree said.