Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership develops strongly

The minister also suggested the two sides enhance cooperation in such new areas as the digital economy, green economy and energy transition while supporting each other at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations (UN), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the Mekong sub-region cooperation.

For his part, Sarun expressed his wish to welcome Son on a visit to Thailand and committed to coordinating with the Vietnamese side to effectively implement cooperation contents in all important spheres, including national defence and security, trade, investment, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

The official noted that Vietnam is an important partner of Thailand in the region, and agreed on the need for the two sides to continue their close coordination in maintaining Asean’s solidarity and centrality, and to strengthen their cooperation at regional and international mechanisms.

He said apart from big groups and investment projects that are operating fruitfully in Vietnam, more and more Thai enterprises have shown their interest in the market.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network