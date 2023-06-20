Yellow Line fare structure to be considered by Cabinet today

“We do not expect any problems in getting the fare rate approved by the (caretaker) cabinet. The line should be able to open commercially next month as scheduled,” Deputy Transport Minister Athirat Rattanaset said on Monday.

Yellow Line operator Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM) has indicated that the proposed fare will start at 15 baht and be capped at 45 baht. The company expects an average of 200,000 passengers per day after the commercial opening.

The MRT Yellow Line monorail has been offering free trial rides since June 3. The trial run first covered the 13 stations from Samrong to Hua Mak stations, with a further nine from Sri Kritha to Phawana stations added last week.

The Lat Phrao-Samrong Yellow Line route spans 30.4 kilometres and comprises 23 stations. The route starts at the Ratchada-Lat Phrao intersection near MRT Lat Phrao station and runs along Lat Phrao Road, crosses the Bang Kapi intersection before turning right onto Srinakarin Road. After passing the Soi Onnuch and Theparak intersections at Sri Nuch and Sri Thep stations, the train takes a right turn into Theparak Road before terminating at the Samrong Station at the Sukhumvit intersection.