Yellow Line sees over 65,000 passengers on first day of full service

Trains on the elevated Yellow Line have been offering free rides since June 3 during the trial period. The trial covered 13 stations up until Monday, when the remaining 10 also opened for service. Passengers will have to pay for tickets from July 3.

Pichet Kunathammarak, director-general of the Department of Rail Transport, said just over 670,000 people had ridden the Yellow Line up until Monday, with daily ridership now expected to grow quickly.

The only glitches to the service so far were bottlenecks at a lift in the Lat Phrao station interchange, where the Yellow and Blue lines converge, he said.