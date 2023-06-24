Three safety officers charged over fire extinguisher blast at Bangkok school
Three officers responsible for the fire drill at Rajavinit Mathayom School in Bangkok's Dusit district were charged with negligence causing death and injuries, Nang Loeng Police Station said on Saturday.
The charges follow the explosion of a fire extinguisher during a fire drill at the school on Friday morning. An 18-year-old student was killed and about 20 were injured in the blast.
Three Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officers turned themselves in at Nang Loeng Police Station after the blast.
Station superintendent Colonel Ratthanon Ekthitikulphat said they were charged with negligence causing death and injuries under sections 291 and 390 of the Criminal Code.
He said the DDPM officers have been detained by the Criminal Court in Chatuchak district.
Police did not oppose bail because the three officers surrendered and showed no signs that they intended to flee.
Ratthanon said police are currently investigating whether the DDPM officers refilled fire extinguishers properly and whether the gas cylinders met standards. The three DDPM officers may face further charges.
Relatives will receive the body of the deceased Mathayom 6 student at Vajira Hospital to perform funeral rites at Wat Sunthorn Thammathan (Wat Khae Nang Loeng) in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, he added.
Separately, Rajavinit Mathayom School has suspended class on Monday and Tuesday and apologised to students and their guardians who were affected by the incident.
The school said a safety inspection would be conducted while classes are suspended.
The loss of life has badly affected the physical and mental health of students participating in the fire drill, according to an announcement signed by school director Thepparit Yodsai.
The school said students can study at home during class suspension and extra classes will be provided at a later date.