Three safety officers charged over fire extinguisher blast at Bangkok school

Three Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officers turned themselves in at Nang Loeng Police Station after the blast.

Station superintendent Colonel Ratthanon Ekthitikulphat said they were charged with negligence causing death and injuries under sections 291 and 390 of the Criminal Code.

He said the DDPM officers have been detained by the Criminal Court in Chatuchak district.

Police did not oppose bail because the three officers surrendered and showed no signs that they intended to flee.

Ratthanon said police are currently investigating whether the DDPM officers refilled fire extinguishers properly and whether the gas cylinders met standards. The three DDPM officers may face further charges.

Relatives will receive the body of the deceased Mathayom 6 student at Vajira Hospital to perform funeral rites at Wat Sunthorn Thammathan (Wat Khae Nang Loeng) in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, he added.