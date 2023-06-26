UK, US embassies hosting “United in Love!” event to celebrate Pride Month





Although Thailand is a quite an openly diverse country, there is still discrimination in society out there.

In reducing this gap, it is crucial to raise awareness among people of different communities, including heterosexuals, on the benefits of inclusive behaviour of diversity and economics, Gooding said.

Thailand's marriage equality bill is still in the process of becoming a law. Both the UK and US embassies are looking forward to encouraging and supporting the enactment of the law soon.

Pride month is celebrated in June each year to commemorate the Stonewall Riots in 1969, a significant movement in the LGBTQIA+ history. This incident stirred the rights, legalisation, and equality movement of LGBTQIA+ people.