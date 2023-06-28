Asia’s airlines look to sustainable aviation fuel

With environmental conservation becoming increasingly important to the global aviation industry, the region is currently working on reducing its overall carbon dioxide emissions.

Asian airlines are preparing to expand their biofuel refineries in Singapore as much as possible. Neste, a Finnish bio-energy company, is expanding its biofuel refinery in Singapore worth US$1.75 million and is starting the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which is biofuel produced from cooking oil and animal fats. Meanwhile, market leaders in Europe have already started producing SAF, with production capacity in Singapore reaching 1 million tons per year.

SAF is said to emit less carbon dioxide than conventional aviation fuels by 80% throughout its life cycle, from raw material production and refining to energy combustion.

Data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) shows that global SAF production in 2022 exceeded 300 million litres.

Sami Jauhiainen of Neste's Renewable Aviation business unit, stated in an interview with Nikkei Asia that the company has sourced large amounts of waste and by-products from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The aviation industry, currently one of the highest emitters of carbon dioxide globally, is facing the need for rapid operational changes.

Kohei Yoshikawa, Head of Carbon Reduction at All Nippon Airways (ANA), expressed concern, stating, “If we fail to comply with global environmental regulations, we may not be able to use planes in the future."