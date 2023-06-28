Chadchart promotes Bangkok as site for regional headquarters
Bangkok will make a great destination for regional headquarters of foreign firms and offer the maximum economic opportunities, city governor Chadchart Sittipunt declared at a symposium.
He was speaking at the “Bangkok as Regional Headquarters Symposium” held at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre on Tuesday.
The governor said this was the first time ever that city executives have invited investors to discuss the possibility of establishing regional headquarters in the Thai capital.
“When Bangkok is mentioned, people see traffic jams, garbage and pollution. But I believe the city’s strength lies in its economic prowess and business potential,” Chadchart told the symposium.
“The capital is Thailand’s labour hub, full of skilled workers looking for new career opportunities,” he said, adding that several industrialised nations like Japan have realised this and established branch offices in Thailand.
Chadchart added that the city’s job is to attract talent and strengthen its workforce, as well as take care of issues like cleanliness and traffic congestion.
“Bangkok is also ready to take care of foreign investors by facilitating business operations and providing promotional privileges,” he added.
Chadchart’s adviser Asst Prof Kessara Thanyalakpark added that Bangkok welcomed both small and large-scale corporations and has complied with regulations of the Board of Investment (BOI) to ensure all foreign companies can operate and compete in the capital efficiently.
She pointed out that one advantage of Bangkok is its low cost of living compared to other metropolises in the region. She also said some companies like Agoda, which has yet to establish a head office in Bangkok, already have 3,000 staffers based in the capital.
“I believe all investors can contribute to the city’s economy, and we promise to improve infrastructure and policies to ensure that all businesses run smoothly and optimally in Bangkok,” Chadchart said.
He went on to say that the city is already working with related agencies like the BOI, the Revenue Department, and Foreign Ministry to facilitate visa services for foreigners. “We will also establish One Stop Service centres focusing on helping foreign investors and workers to make their lives in Bangkok easier,” he concluded.
The symposium was co-hosted by the BOI and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO Bangkok) to provide information on establishing regional headquarters in Bangkok to Japanese investors.
The symposium’s aim was also to explore opportunities and challenges in doing business in Bangkok, as well as provide the BMA with a platform to present policies to attract foreign companies and promote international cooperation.