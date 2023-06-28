Chadchart promotes Bangkok as site for regional headquarters

He was speaking at the “Bangkok as Regional Headquarters Symposium” held at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre on Tuesday.

The governor said this was the first time ever that city executives have invited investors to discuss the possibility of establishing regional headquarters in the Thai capital.

“When Bangkok is mentioned, people see traffic jams, garbage and pollution. But I believe the city’s strength lies in its economic prowess and business potential,” Chadchart told the symposium.

“The capital is Thailand’s labour hub, full of skilled workers looking for new career opportunities,” he said, adding that several industrialised nations like Japan have realised this and established branch offices in Thailand.

Chadchart added that the city’s job is to attract talent and strengthen its workforce, as well as take care of issues like cleanliness and traffic congestion.

“Bangkok is also ready to take care of foreign investors by facilitating business operations and providing promotional privileges,” he added.