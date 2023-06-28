BMA launches new campaign to turn waste into art supplies

The “Green Charity Share for Art” campaign aims to collect clear plastic bottles and caps and turn them into canvas and paint palettes to be donated to schools in Bangkok.

“The BMA spends 6.84 billion baht per year to manage more than 10 billion tonnes of waste daily. This money should be spent on education and public health development instead,” city spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said as he launched the campaign on Tuesday.

“Before this project, the city had piloted the ‘Mai Te Ruam’ [don’t mix food waste] campaign, which helped reduce food waste by up to 700 tonnes daily, saving 85 million baht in waste management costs,” he added.

This effort would reduce plastic waste, save up on waste-management expenses, while providing art supplies for creative children, Aekvarunyoo.

People can drop off plastic bottles at the following locations in Bangkok and nearby provinces:

Mega Bangna

Central Eastville

Block 28, Soi Chula 5

Panyapiwat Institute of Management

Central Si Racha, Chonburi

Central Ayutthaya

Central Rayong

The campaign, which was officially opened on Tuesday at the lobby of GMM Grammy Place, is also sponsored by the CCF Foundation, Srinakharinwirot University, Less Plastic Thailand, I Love Asoke, Recycle Day Thailand, Lineman, and Green Wave 106.5.