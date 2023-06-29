Bangkok urbanites implored to donate used computers to schools

Chadchart came up with the challenge after visiting Thai Niyom Songkhro School in Bang Khen district on Wednesday where he saw firsthand a digital learning project being piloted for grade 5 students.

“Thai Niyom Songkhro School is Bangkok’s hope of overhauling the learning format to reduce educational inequality, making sure that all children receive a quality education that grants them better career opportunities,” he said. “Unlike other aspects of development, education cannot be improved by simply throwing money at it. Teachers also need to play an important role in ensuring that every child is taken care of.”

The governor went on to say that the pilot phase of the digital classroom project has revealed several obstacles in digitisation of the learning process, among them that computers are more suitable for children’s learning than tablets.

“Instead of buying new computers, we believe it would be more efficient to encourage participation from the public and our network of partners to donate used ones,” he noted. “Several office buildings have outdated computers that they try to get rid of, and these are usable in the project since classroom computers do not have to have high specifications.”

It is also a great way to reduce electronic waste in the city, he added.