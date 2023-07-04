Work gets off the ground to give Bangkok’s Phadung Krung Kasem Canal a facelift

The project, which aims to provide more footpath space for pedestrians and tidy up vending zones along the canal, was supervised by the deputy governor of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Jakkapan Phiewngam, on Tuesday.

Jakkapan said the removal of protruding structures has started from the area in Pathum Wan district, and the city has notified all vendors and residents in the area to temporarily relocate to facilitate the landscaping.

There are currently 719 vendors operating along the 5.5km-long Phadung Krung Kasem Canal, 534 of whom are in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, 110 in Pathum Wan and 75 in Dusit district. After tidying up and rezoning, the canal will be able to accommodate 692 vendors.

Jakkapan said the BMA has allocated vending spaces at its markets or private properties to vendors who have expressed interest to leave Phadung Krung Kasem.

Pom Prap Sattru Phai district chief added that the city’s Department of Public Works had been negotiating with vendors in Bo Bae and Maha Nak markets for over half a year to relocate or move out of the areas to facilitate the landscaping, and most of them have cooperated without any problem.

The vendors in the two markets also agreed to stop setting up their shops and/or leaving garbage on footpaths, which is one of the topics on which the BMA has received the most number of complaints from the public, he added.