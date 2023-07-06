Migrant workers get extension of stay to facilitate work permit renewal
Migrant workers from four neighbouring countries will be allowed to stay in Thailand until July 31 while their employers arrange for the renewal of their work permits, deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said on Thursday.
She said the Thai Cabinet resolved on Wednesday to extend the deadline for the renewal of work permits for workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam.
Earlier, the Cabinet on February 7 resolved that migrant workers from those countries who wish to continue working in Thailand must submit their application for permit renewal by February 13 so that the necessary documents could be submitted to the Department of Employment by May 15.
However, an estimated 500,000 migrant workers were found to have been unable to meet the deadline. So, the Cabinet decided to extend the deadline to allow more time for their employers to properly arrange for the renewal of their work permits.
Traisulee said on Thursday that Thailand needed migrant workers from those neighbouring countries to help with its economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic. The relaxation of the deadline is expected to help ease the shortage of labour experienced by Thai businesses.
She added that if those workers were employed legally, they could be protected by the labour law, which ensures welfare benefits and rights for employees. Also, up-to-date information about migrant workers would help the government better manage migrant labour in Thailand.
The relaxation of the deadline covers migrant workers who left their previous jobs but were still unable to find new employers, those who are overstaying, and those who entered Thailand illegally or whose permit to stay in the country had expired.