Migrant workers get extension of stay to facilitate work permit renewal

She said the Thai Cabinet resolved on Wednesday to extend the deadline for the renewal of work permits for workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Earlier, the Cabinet on February 7 resolved that migrant workers from those countries who wish to continue working in Thailand must submit their application for permit renewal by February 13 so that the necessary documents could be submitted to the Department of Employment by May 15.

However, an estimated 500,000 migrant workers were found to have been unable to meet the deadline. So, the Cabinet decided to extend the deadline to allow more time for their employers to properly arrange for the renewal of their work permits.