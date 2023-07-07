Bangkok youths fly to Korea for International Children’s Games

The young athletes departed from Suvarnabhumi International Airport on Monday night and landed at Incheon International Airport on Tuesday morning. They were accompanied by BMA permanent secretary Khajit Chatchavanich and Bangkok governor’s secretary Pimuk Simaroj, who are representatives of the BMA at the games.

The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday evening and sporting competitions will start on Friday.

First held in 1968 in Slovenia, the International Children’s Games is an International Olympic Committee-sanctioned event held every year. Children aged 12-15 from cities around the world compete in a variety of sports and cultural activities to promote intercity relationships.

Bangkok became a member of the International Children’s Games Committee in 2002 and has participated in the annual event since then.