Don Pramudwinai to attend the 56th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta

The Asean Foreign Ministers will discuss Asean cooperation under the Indonesian chairmanship’s theme of “ Asean Matters: Epicentrum of Growth” and follow up on the outcomes of the 42nd Asean Summit in Labuan Bajo in May 2023, as well as preparations for the upcoming 43rd Asean summit in September 2023 in Jakarta.

Important topics of discussion include strengthening ASEAN’s capacity and institutional effectiveness, cooperation under the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, and exchange of views on regional and international issues that have repercussions on Asean.

The Deputy Prime Minister will take the opportunity of attending the 17 ministerial meetings to promote cooperation to address challenges of common concern, such as transboundary haze pollution and transnational crime, which have been pressing issues in the region and widely affected the well-being and livelihoods of Asean peoples. He will also promote sustainable growth and reaffirm support in upholding Asean centrality and solidarity amidst the current geopolitical context.