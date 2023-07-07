Don Pramudwinai to attend the 56th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta
Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs will attend the 56th Asean Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings on 10-14 July 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Ministers and representatives from 30 countries and organisations are expected to participate in this gathering.
The Asean Foreign Ministers will discuss Asean cooperation under the Indonesian chairmanship’s theme of “ Asean Matters: Epicentrum of Growth” and follow up on the outcomes of the 42nd Asean Summit in Labuan Bajo in May 2023, as well as preparations for the upcoming 43rd Asean summit in September 2023 in Jakarta.
Important topics of discussion include strengthening ASEAN’s capacity and institutional effectiveness, cooperation under the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, and exchange of views on regional and international issues that have repercussions on Asean.
The Deputy Prime Minister will take the opportunity of attending the 17 ministerial meetings to promote cooperation to address challenges of common concern, such as transboundary haze pollution and transnational crime, which have been pressing issues in the region and widely affected the well-being and livelihoods of Asean peoples. He will also promote sustainable growth and reaffirm support in upholding Asean centrality and solidarity amidst the current geopolitical context.
In addition, as Country Coordinator for Asean-Japan Relations (2021-2024), the Deputy Prime Minister will co-chair Asean-Japan Ministerial Meeting with His Excellency Mr HAYASHI Yoshimasa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, which will discuss activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Asean-Japan Relations this year, under the theme “Golden Friendship, Golden Opportunities”, and the preparations for the upcoming Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit in December 2023 in Tokyo.
The Deputy Prime Minister will also join Asean Foreign Ministers to pay a joint courtesy call on Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, as well as use this opportunity to meet bilaterally with various participating countries.