Outgoing PM will test ride Pink Line on Monday

Prayut is scheduled to arrive at Min Buri station at 1.30pm on Monday for a summary on the overall progress of the Pink Line from Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas and senior officials. Prayut will then visit its connection point with the Orange Line before taking a 3-minute test run of the Pink Line.

The MRTA Pink Line is a 34.5-kilomtre monorail with a total of 30 stations. Its elevated track connects the Blue and Orange lines, and has a park and ride facility at Min Buri station.