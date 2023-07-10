Police beef up security ahead of PM vote

If Pita Limcharoenrat of the Move Forward Party remains the candidate for the PM post without shifting his stance on amending the sensitive Article 112 of the Constitution, members of the Parliament (MPs), especially pro-military MPs, will probably not vote for him as the next Thai prime minister.

The Metropolitan Police Divisions (MPD) are stepping up security measures for high-risk areas, surveillance points, and mobilisation points in preparation for handling any unrest, or disruptions to government and important locations. Such disruptions would include acts of symbolism such as graffiti, or causing disturbances.

Divisions 1 to 8 of the Metropolitan Police will be assuring security all over the city with particular emphasis on such potential hotspots as Government House, Democracy Monument, City Hall Plaza, Victory Monument, the Government Complex on Chaeng Wattana, outside Ramkhamhaeng University and around the Supreme Court and the Pathum Wan intersection.