Two foreigners questioned over disappearance of German businessman

Hans Peter Ralter Mack, 62, reportedly disappeared while in Chonburi's Bang Lamung district last week where he was to negotiate with a foreign broker regarding a land deal on Samui Island in Surat Thani worth more than 100 million baht.

His relatives have filed a complaint with Nongprue Police Station and are offering a reward of 3 million baht to anyone who finds the missing businessman. His car was recently found at a condominium in Bang Lamung district.