background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, July 11, 2023
nationthailand
Two foreigners questioned over disappearance of German businessman

Two foreigners questioned over disappearance of German businessman

MONDAY, July 10, 2023

Two foreigners were summoned by police on Sunday night to help with enquiries into the disappearance of a German businessman.

Hans Peter Ralter Mack, 62, reportedly disappeared while in Chonburi's Bang Lamung district last week where he was to negotiate with a foreign broker regarding a land deal on Samui Island in Surat Thani worth more than 100 million baht.

His relatives have filed a complaint with Nongprue Police Station and are offering a reward of 3 million baht to anyone who finds the missing businessman. His car was recently found at a condominium in Bang Lamung district.

Both suspects remained silent, referring all questions to their lawyer, police said, adding that another suspect, a foreign woman, had also referred them to her lawyer.

Separately, the police team led by Pol Maj Gen Theerachai Chamnanmor, investigative chief of the Provincial Police Region 2, raided a suspect's residence in Bang Lamung district but found nothing untoward.

However, police investigators have discovered abnormalities in financial transactions worth more than 2 million baht.

Two foreigners questioned over disappearance of German businessman

Investigators are collecting evidence to see if these financial abnormaities are related to the disappearance of the German businessman.

TAGS
GermanybusinessmanforeignersDISAPPEARANCETrade dealcrimeChonburi
RELATED
nationthailand