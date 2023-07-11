Crane malfunction possibly behind Bangkok overpass collapse
A crane malfunction is suspected to be behind the collapse of an overpass on On Nut - Lat Krabang Road that killed one worker and injured 8 others on Monday evening, Bangkok deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon said.
The accident occurred at around 6pm at a construction site of the Lat Krabang elevated bridge at the intersection in front of Lotus Department Store, Lat Krabang branch, along Luang Phaeng Road
A section of the 20-metre-high elevated concrete bridge fell along with its supporting beam onto the road, damaging several cars and buses and causing heavy traffic tailbacks, Wisanu said after inspecting the accident site at around 8pm on Monday.
One worker was reportedly killed by the falling bridge, while eight others were injured and rushed to hospital. Four of them are in critical condition, the deputy governor said.
Wisanu added that city officials are investigating the cause of the accident, but suspect the structure collapsed due to a crane malfunction.
He added that the construction of the bridge crossing the On Nut - Lat Krabang intersection had started in 2021 and was originally scheduled for completion in August this year. This was later postponed to December due to the Covid-19 situation.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the accident site later last night, urging rescuers to find any injured and missing persons who may be trapped under the concrete structure. He also urged people who suspect that their relatives might be missing to call officials on the Hotline 199.
Chadchart said a command centre will be established at the site. Only authorised personnel are allowed to enter, as there is still a risk that parts of the elevated structure could collapse. He said all volunteer rescue staff must also report to the command centre to avoid unnecessary crowding.
The area around the intersection will be closed for 3-4 days to allow officials to find other potential victims and investigate the cause, he added.
Pol Lt-General Thiti Saengsawang, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said he ordered officials from the Jorakhe Noi police station and Metropolitan Police Bureau 3 to canvas the area around the intersection for missing persons as well as facilitate traffic flow by diverting motorists to other routes.
Police officers were also ordered to check construction workers’ dormitories in the areas to ensure that all personnel are accounted for, as the accident occurred during a shift change.