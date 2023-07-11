Crane malfunction possibly behind Bangkok overpass collapse

The accident occurred at around 6pm at a construction site of the Lat Krabang elevated bridge at the intersection in front of Lotus Department Store, Lat Krabang branch, along Luang Phaeng Road

A section of the 20-metre-high elevated concrete bridge fell along with its supporting beam onto the road, damaging several cars and buses and causing heavy traffic tailbacks, Wisanu said after inspecting the accident site at around 8pm on Monday.

One worker was reportedly killed by the falling bridge, while eight others were injured and rushed to hospital. Four of them are in critical condition, the deputy governor said.

Wisanu added that city officials are investigating the cause of the accident, but suspect the structure collapsed due to a crane malfunction.

He added that the construction of the bridge crossing the On Nut - Lat Krabang intersection had started in 2021 and was originally scheduled for completion in August this year. This was later postponed to December due to the Covid-19 situation.