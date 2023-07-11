University sets its sights on tackling Thailand’s food waste problem

According to Dr. Racha Thepsorn, lecturer at the university's Department of Science and Technology, the food waste situation is becoming more severe, with Thailand generating 17 million tons of food waste in 2022 alone.

He also believes that the situation will worsen with the production of substandard quality food, which accounts for approximately 30% of what many of us eat. This is significantly high when compared to the population who lack access to food. Additionally, food waste occurs due to inadequate consumption or failure to consume food before it spoils, resulting in it being discarded as waste.

While the increasing popularity of Thai cuisine has had positive effects on the overall food industry, its success is overshadowed by the harm waste does to the environment. To address this issue and facilitate waste management, it is important to consider the underlying causes. On the production side, excessive quantities or over-preparation of food leads to much of it being thrown out. It is thus crucial to establish quality-assured production systems that help minimise food waste.

On the consumption side, meanwhile, consumers tend to stockpile large quantities of food without advance planning, resulting in a significant amount of that food remaining in refrigerators until it expires and needs to be discarded, a cycle that is repeated week after week. To address this issue, consumers should carefully check expiration dates and plan their meals, making sure to use items that are nearing their ‘best by’ dates first.