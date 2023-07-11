Thailand will become 'super aged' society by 2036, predicts Dept of Health

Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, the department’s director general, made the announcement to mark World Population Day on Tuesday.

The United Nations chose July 11 to celebrate World Population Day every year in a bid to draw attention to the urgency and significance of population concerns.

Suwannachai said Thailand transitioned into an “aged society” two years ago, and is expected to become a “super-aged” one by 2036.

The UN defines persons aged 60 or over as aged. It classifies a country as an “ageing society” if more than 7% of its population is over 65 and an “aged society” if the number of 65-year-olds doubles to 14%.