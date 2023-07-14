Pattaya residents urge authorities to put an end to foreign motorbike gangs

The gangs, mostly made up of Arabian tourists aged 17 to 25, have been racing bikes at high speed in Soi VC Residence Hotel and Soi Yensabai from around midnight onwards, a Pattaya resident told the Nation on Thursday.

Some are using bikes with modified tailpipes to up the noise level, he said, adding that those who did not participate in the race also rode their bikes up and down the street in the pack, without observing the traffic laws.

The resident said that this has been going on for about two months and that these tourists were mostly using rental bikes from local businesses.

“We want police and related authorities to look into these gangs that have been causing such a nuisance and jeopardising the safety of other motorists in Pattaya,” he said. “We also ask that they check the local bike rental shops to make sure that they only provide street-legal vehicles to tourists.”

Bike rental is a popular business in the eastern resort city as it offers affordable and fast transport for tourists wishing to visit local markets, attractions and beaches of Pattaya. Prices start from 150 baht per day.