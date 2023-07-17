Thailand now world’s 2nd largest exporter of canned/processed fish

The expansion is being driven by free trade agreements (FTAs) with countries such as Japan, Chile, Peru, China, the Commerce Ministry said.

Total exports of canned fish and processed fish were worth US$1.14 billion (39.6 billion baht) in the first five months (January-May) of this year. Meanwhile, the value of exports to FTA markets was U$351.7 million, showing a 15.7% expansion on the same period last year. FTA markets that experienced continuous growth included Japan (up 22.7%), Chile (96.7%), Peru (183.1%), China (25.7%), Cambodia (11.9%), and the Philippines (138.1%).

Exports of canned fish and processed fish products to FTA markets in all categories increased. This includes canned tuna, which grew by 17.2% and accounted for 51.6% of the total export value to FTA markets. Other exports that rose include cooked carrageenan fish, cooked salmon, sardines, and mackerel, which increased by 18.2% and accounted for 32.6% of total export value to FTA markets. Canned sardines saw 8.4% growth, accounting for 4.6% of the total FTA export value. Other canned fish products increased by 6.2%, accounting for 11.1% of FTA export value.

Key export markets for Thailand include Japan, Australia, Chile, and South Korea.

Thailand currently has FTAs with 18 trading partners, 15 of which are in Asean, China, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, and Hong Kong. All have eliminated import duties on Thai canned fish and processed fish except for Japan, South Korea, and India, which still impose import duties on certain products.