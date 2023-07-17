Latest escalator incident in Nonthaburi sparks new fears
A TikTok video clip showing a shopper’s sandal getting stuck in an escalator in Nonthaburi’s Central Westgate shopping mall has gone viral and made people wonder about the safety of escalators and walkways.
This is the second such incident after a woman lost her leg to a walkway at Don Mueang Airport on June 29.
The latest clip posted on Saturday by a user called Pook shows a black sandal getting stuck in an escalator going up to the mall’s second floor and two officers trying to prise it free.
Pook, 34, who works as a sales staff at the mall, told the press on Sunday that she filmed the incident after noticing a large crowd of people near the escalator.
She said the sandal owner was a man around 30 years old, and he left the scene without any injuries. However, she admitted that this incident has made her afraid of using escalators.
Central Westgate, meanwhile, said in a Facebook post on Sunday night that the incident had taken place at around 2pm and that the sandal was stuck in the escalator because the man did not step away in time.
It said staff on duty immediately stopped the escalator and nobody was injured in the incident. The mall also confirmed that it takes proactive steps to ensure customers’ safety by conducting regular checks and maintenance. Staff are also well-trained to deal with unexpected situations, it said.