TCC is reducing food waste by delivering 900,000 meals

The project marks the chamber’s 90th anniversary.

So far this year, more than 420,000 meals have been delivered and each one used surplus food that passed safety standards, the TCC announced on Thursday, adding that it is receiving assistance from the Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Foundation to implement the project.

“The food surplus [meals] that we offered have helped reduce food waste and carbon emissions by 252,355 kilos,” TCC vice president Wisit Limleucha said. “The project also complements the government’s Bio-Circular-Green economic model and pushes Thailand closer to achieving a sustainable food supply.”

Wisit said the campaign offered meals primarily to those who suffered the most from the economic impacts of Covid-19. It also educates communities and local entrepreneurs about sustainable food management and how to reduce food waste.