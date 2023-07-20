TCC is reducing food waste by delivering 900,000 meals
The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) is aiming to reduce the amount of food being wasted by supplying 900,000 meals to underprivileged people in Thailand this year.
The project marks the chamber’s 90th anniversary.
So far this year, more than 420,000 meals have been delivered and each one used surplus food that passed safety standards, the TCC announced on Thursday, adding that it is receiving assistance from the Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Foundation to implement the project.
“The food surplus [meals] that we offered have helped reduce food waste and carbon emissions by 252,355 kilos,” TCC vice president Wisit Limleucha said. “The project also complements the government’s Bio-Circular-Green economic model and pushes Thailand closer to achieving a sustainable food supply.”
Wisit said the campaign offered meals primarily to those who suffered the most from the economic impacts of Covid-19. It also educates communities and local entrepreneurs about sustainable food management and how to reduce food waste.
On Thursday Wisit, who chairs the TCC’s processed food and future food committee, visited Lam Chala community in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district to deliver meals to over 300 households. Most members of the community are low-income earners and seniors who are struggling financially due to the rising cost of living in the Thai capital.
The TCC and SOS will visit every low-income community in Bangkok to deliver meals and promote sustainable ways to reduce waste throughout the food supply chain, Wisit said.
Racha Thepsorn, a lecturer at Thammasat University's Department of Science and Technology, said food waste is becoming a more severe problem in Thailand.
Thailand generated 17 million tonnes of food waste last year, Racha said.