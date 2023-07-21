Heavy rain in 42 provinces forecast

The weather conditions are influenced by the southwest monsoon prevailing over the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand, bringing heavy rainfall to various parts of the country. Residents of affected areas should be prepared for sudden flooding, particularly in hilly areas near rivers and low-lying regions.

For the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be 2-3 metres high, rising to more than 3 metres in storms. Fishing vessels should exercise caution and stay ashore where possible.

The specific weather conditions for each region over the 24-hour period from 6am today are given below.

Northern region: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall likely in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Uttaradit, Nan, Tak, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius; maximum temperature 31-35C; southwesterly winds of 10-20 km/h.

Northeastern region: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall likely in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 24-26C; maximum temperature 31-34C; southwesterly winds 10-20 km/h.